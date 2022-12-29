Debate on North Karnataka issue ends with one-line reply

December 29, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The debate over issues concerned to North Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the last day of the session, concluded with a one-sentence reply from the government.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy told the House that the government had taken note of opinions expressed by MLAs on issues related to development works, irrigation projects among others with regard to North Karnataka. The government would go through all of them and take necessary measures for the development of the region.

BJP members A.S. Patil, Siddu Savadi, Doddanagouda Patil, Basanagouda Patil, Veeranna Charantimath, and others had repeatedly urged the Speaker to allow them speak on the issues bothering North Karnataka. Mr. A.S. Patil, who began the debate on the issue on Wednesday, appealed to the government to complete the pending irrigation projects and improve the infrastructure facilities to utilise the power generated effectively in North Karnataka.

Mr. Doddanagouda Patil, who continued the debate on Thursday, said that the successive governments ignored development of North Karnataka over the years. Farmers in the region had been facing difficulty due to agrarian crisis. Toor growers suffered huge losses due to floods and diseases. The government should come to the rescue of the people, he said.

Mr. Siddu Savadi appreciated the State government for getting approval for the detail project report of Kalasa-Banduri project. He alleged that the previous Congress government ignored development of constituencies in North Karnataka. “Even after repeated appeal to Ministers in the Congress government, money was not released to constituencies represented by BJP MLAs in North Karnataka”, he said.

Leaders of the Congress staged a walkout as there was no proper reply to the debate on North Karnataka issues. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the government had not bothered to respond to serious issues concerning agrarian crisis in the State.

On direction form Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Madhuswamy gave a one-sentence reply and ended the debate.