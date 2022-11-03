Debate on corruption and vigilance awareness tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu will organise an Inter-Collegiate Debate Contest as part of Vigilance Awareness Week at Bharatesh college, Old BP Road, Fort Area, in Belagavi on Saturday.

The event is being organised in association with Indian Oil Corporation and Central Vigilance Commission.

The topics are, First Round: Creation of awareness among citizens is the only way to end corruption, and, Final Round: Corruption cannot be controlled by law alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate contest is open to students pursuing graduation and post-graduation courses (general and professional courses).

Participants have to come in a team consisting of two members from the same college and the same branch. There is no limit to the number of students a college can send.

Entries have to be submitted by Friday. The debate will be conducted in English/Kannada. Students can send entries through WhatsApp on Ph: 9342933206. Entry is free.

For more information/clarifications, call Ph: 9342933206 or 9449281773.