Debate not alms given by Speaker, says Siddaramaiah

It was a day of heated exchanges in the Legislative Assembly for Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as he found himself in two such arguments, with Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

When the Speaker asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to wind up the debate he had started on Thursday on the flood situation, the Congress leader said there was no precedence of the presiding officers setting a time frame for the Leader of the Opposition to complete his speech, especially on a matter of public importance. Mr. Kageri insisted that he had such powers under Rule 60. Mr. Siddaramaiah replied that allowing him to speak was “not alms given by the Speaker”. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa intervened and said it was not proper to speak in such a tone to the presiding officer. This paved the way for a heated exchange.

The Leader of the Opposition faced a similar situation when Mr. Eshwarappa hurled a verbal attack at him for taunts over media reports that the Minister had felt that the interim compensation of ₹10,000 itself was too much for flood victims. The BJP leader accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of referring to such remarks only to project himself as a strong leader. “Actually, he has become Leader of the Opposition at a time when AICC leader Sonia Gandhi is refusing to meet him. So he is trying to project as though he is firm on the saddle,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

He also claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah with dividing the Congress and had also caused the downfall of the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy. Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Mr. Eshwarappa of lacking in political culture. The episode ended with the Speaker intervening.

Noisy scenes over survey

The Legislative Council witnessed noisy scenes on Friday when members of the Congress came down heavily on the government for its “failure” in handling the floods in the State. Alleging that the government had not properly surveyed the damage to life and property, Opposition leader S.R. Patil said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee had done an independent survey and come out with a comprehensive report. “As per our survey, flood relief of even ₹1 lakh crore will not be enough to compensate the losses,” he said.

BJP legislator Ravi Kumar termed the report bogus. “As per your report, the flood-hit areas in north Karnataka have suffered horticultural crop loss on over 30 lakh acres of land. This is totally false as the total cultivated land in the entire State is not more than 119 lakh hectares,” he said. Mr. Patil insisted that the government did not have its facts right.