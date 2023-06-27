Debate competition organised in Belagavi

June 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

A team from R.V. Institute of Legal Studies, Bengaluru, won the prestigious Bembalgi rolling shield in the Kannada Debate Competition organised by Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Saturday. Members Chinmayee, Chaitra S. Patil and Anil S. received cash prizes.

The Majali rolling shield for the English debate competition was won by a team from Lingaraj PU College, Belagavi. Members Vijayalakshmi Rajput, Shraddha H. and Swati Kuge won cash prizes.

RLLC has been organising the two State-level competitions for 83 years now. Over 30 teams participated.

The topics this year were `Multi-party system’ for the Majali English debate and `Freedom of speech and expression’ for the Bembalgi Kannada competition.

M.R. Kulkarni, chairman, Governing Council, inaugurated the event and urged students to actively take part in co-curricular activities and develop sportsman spirit.

A.H. Hawaldar, principal, said the debate was among the oldest such events in the country. Madhuri Kulkarni, chairperson, Debating Union, General Secretary Kshama Bhat and others were present.