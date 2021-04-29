Deaths rise, COVID-19 turns grim in Mysuru, Mandya

29 April 2021 20:22 IST

New cases also surge, swelling active case tally in both districts

The COVID-19 situation has turned grave in Mysuru and Mandya,with alarming spike in daily count.

Mysuru and Mandya reported 12 and 9 deaths respectively on Thursday.

Mysuru reported 1,219 new cases on Thursday - a marginal dip in new infections when compared to the last three-four days. As usual, a major chunk of cases is being reported from Mysuru city even as the new cases saw a minimal drop in taluks when compared to the situation in the last few days when cases had seen a sharp jump.

The break-up of new cases: Mysuru 765, H.D. Kote 25, Hunsur 52, K.R. Nagar 112, Mysuru taluk 94, Nanjangud 62, Periyapatna 40 and T. Narsipur 69. The death toll touched 1,192 as on Thursday.

On a positive note, the growing recoveries in Mysuru are reassuring as the daily discharges were inching closer to 1,000. On Thursday, 955 patients were discharged, which was perhaps the highest in the current wave, taking the number of recoveries to 63,717. The active case tally rose to 8,366 with no let-up in new infections.

In Mandya, the active case tally shot to 5,191 with 939 new cases on Thursday even as discharges in the district also saw a jump with 791 patients recovering from the infection. The total number of positive cases rose to 29,114 with 23,711 discharges as on Thursday.

Thursday's count in Mandya: Mandya 370, Maddur 80, Malavalli 77, Pandavapura 35, Srirangapatna 128, K.R. Pet 84, Nagamangala 143, and 22 from outside districts. As many as 604 beds in government hospitals and 194 in private hospitals had been occupied, and 3,405 patients in home isolation. The death toll has climbed to 210.

Kodagu’s surge has also worried the district administration as 537 new cases were reported on Thursday. The number of active cases has increased to 3,403 with 80 deaths.