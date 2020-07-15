Deaths, new cases rise in Karnataka and A.P.

The daily case number in Kerala climbed further to 623 on Wednesday, of which 450 were due to local transmission, and 37 had no epidemiological link.

Thiruvananthapuram faced higher local spread with 135 of 157 cases linked to local transmission.

There were 196 recoveries, and the State tally of active cases stood at 4,880. A 59-year-old woman in Idukki, who had died following a heart attack was confirmed to have had COVID-19. The death toll rose to 35.

The cumulative case burden was 9,553. Clusters linked to local transmission were reported from the coastal villages in Alappuzha, Chellanam in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode.

In Ernakulam, 64 of the 72 new cases were through local transmission. Three clusters were found, with 70 of the 544 tested in Chellanam, 59 out of 516 tested in Aluva and 20 out of 182 tested in Ernakulam market found positive.

In Idukki, in 11 of the 55 fresh cases, the source of infection was unknown. In Kannur, the disease spread rapidly with 70 CISF personnel and some 400 Defence Security Corps personnel testing positive so far.

In Kozhikode, with clusters at Thooneri and Nadapuram panchayats, 62 out of the 64 were contact cases.

The Andhra Pradesh situation was one of another record spike in COVID-19 deaths and fresh cases. As of Wednesday, 44 deaths and 2,432 fresh cases were reported. The death toll rose to 452 and the cumulative tally was 35,451. With 911 more patients discharged, the number of recoveries stood at 18,378, more than active cases numbering 16,621.

Anantapur and West Godavari witnessed nine deaths each. Kurnool witnessed five deaths and Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam witnessed four deaths each. Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam reported two deaths each while Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

In the past day, 22,197 samples were tested, and 12,17,963 samples were tested so far. The positivity rate increased to 2.91%.

Fresh positive cases in Karnataka stood at 3,176, the highest single-day jump. The total was 47,253. Bengaluru had the highest numbers among all districts at 1,975.

Meanwhile deaths also touched a new high in Karnataka, with 87 fatalities, taking the total to 928.

Bengaluru was the highest at 60, followed by six in Mysuru, five in Dharwad, three in Uttara Kannada and Bagalkote, two in Chikkaballapur and Raichur. One death each was reported in Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Ramanagar. Of 22,204 tests on Wednesday, 18,082 tested negative.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)