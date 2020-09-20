Deaths cross 8,000 mark

A total of 101 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday taking the total toll to 8,023. In addition to this, 19 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died of non-COVID causes.
Of the total deaths in the State so far, a majority of them – 2,657 – were reported in Bengaluru Urban.
Meanwhile, 8,611 patients who had COVID-19 were discharged while 8,191 new cases were reported on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 5.19 lakh and total number of discharges is 4.13 lakh. The recovery rate stands at 79.58%.
According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 98,043. Of these, 811 patients were admitted in intensive care units across different hospitals in the State.
A total of 60,477 tests were conducted on Sunday. Of these, 26,731 were rapid antigen tests while the remaining were RT PCR and other methods.
