Deaths cross 4,000 mark

Bengaluru

17 August 2020 22:36 IST

With 115 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the State on Monday, the total number of deaths has crossed the 4,000 mark.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, the total number of deaths in the State stands at 4,062. There are also 16 deaths of patients who tested positive but died due to other reasons.

Meanwhile, 6,317 new cases were reported in the State on Monday. With this, the total number of cases stands at 2,33,283. Of 6,317 cases, 2,053 were reported in Bengaluru Urban.

The number of discharges on Monday was 7,071.

The number of tests conducted in the State on Monday dipped to 37,700.