Deaths cross 100 in State

With eight more deaths reported on Wednesday, the State’s COVID-19 toll touched 102. This is apart from the four non-COVID deaths. The first death in the State was reported on March 12.
Of the eight new deaths, five are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Shivamogga, Bidar, and Ballari.
While the State recorded the first 50 deaths till May 29 — 82 days after the first case was reported on March 9 — the next 52 deaths were reported in 18 days from May 30 onwards. The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) also increased from 1.2% on June 13 to 1.37% on Wednesday.
Bengaluru Urban has so far recorded 43 COVID deaths and one non-COVID death. The CFR here has increased from 3.95% on June 13 to 5.33% on June 17.
Meanwhile, 204 new cases have been reported on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 7,734. This includes 4,808 discharges. As many as 348 patients were discharged on Wednesday.
Among the new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 55 cases, the highest, followed by Yadgir and Ballari that reported 37 and 29 cases, respectively. Kalaburgi reported 19 cases.
Of the new cases, 106 are inter-State passengers and two international passengers. Meanwhile, the Health Department issued an order mandating all private medical establishments to notify or report all suspected COVID-19 cases.
