Death toll touches 100 in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

01 August 2020 21:37 IST

India’s fist COVID-19 death was reported in the district in March

With the five new deaths, the COVID-19 fatalities in Kalaburagi district, which reported India’s fist COVID-19 death in the second week of March, reached 100 on Saturday. It is the fifth district to touch the 100-mark after Bengaluru (1,056), Mysuru (151), Dakshina Kannada (148) and Dharwad (139).

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 40-year-old woman with diabetes, a 65-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes, a 36-year-old man, and a 59-year-old man were the latest victims of the pandemic in the district.

The district also reported 219 new cases taking the total number of positive cases to 5,529. As many as 130 patients have recovered from the infection bringing down the total number of active cases to 2,597.

Advertising

Advertising

Ballari district which saw a high number of positive cases in the last few days reported 269 new cases taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 6,672.

Bidar reported four new deaths and 52 new cases, taking the death toll in the district to 79 and total positive cases to 2,263. Three of the four who died of COVID-19 in the district were above the age of 60 (63, 65 and 70) and one was 40.

In Koppal, two people died and 107 tested positive for the disease. A 60-year-old woman with diabetes and a 70-year-old man with no known comorbidity were the latest victims of COVID-19 in the district. With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 1,185 and the death toll to 21.