Death toll rises to five in Chikkamagaluru

The total number of deaths caused by the incessant rains has risen to five in Chikkamagaluru district. Besides this, one person is still missing.

Sumanth, 9, died when he fell into a stream while walking towards his house near Durgadahalli in Mudigere taluk on Saturday. Locals searched for his body and found it a few metres away from the spot where he had fallen.

The body of Srivatsa, 21, who fell into the Hemavati near Jogannanana Kere in Mudigere taluk three days ago, was found on Sunday.

The search for Santhosh, 41, who went missing after his house collapsed in a landslip at Marasanige in Mudigere taluk on Friday, is still on. Besides them, Sheshamma and her son Sathish were found dead after their house collapsed in a landslip at Baluru Horatti in Mudigere taluk.

Kumara, Additional DC, told The Hindu, “So far five people have died and one person is missing in the district. The administration is taking measures to rescue all those stranded by landslips and flooding.”

The officer said 76 people stranded in Alekhan Horatti have been rescued. Those stuck in Malleshana Gudda were also rescued. “Those stuck at Durgadahalli were also rescued. Efforts are on to shift those stuck at Kuniyal,” the officer added.