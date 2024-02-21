ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll in deodorant unit fire rises to four 

February 21, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The fire that broke out at the deodorant unit near Kumbalgodu on Sunday had left three dead and five injured. | Photo Credit: File photo

The death toll in the deodorant unit fire near Kumbalgodu has risen to four.

In the accidental fire on Sunday, three people were killed on the spot and five injured. Of the injured, a 15-year-old boy Sajid Pasha succumbed to his injuries at Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday morning. The boy had suffered severe burn injuries. The condition of the four others is also critical, sources said. 

The fire broke out when eight labourers were working at the deodorant unit. They were breaking down empty deodorant and perfume bottles to dispose them off, when the fire broke out. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US