Death toll in deodorant unit fire rises to four 

February 21, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The death toll in the deodorant unit fire near Kumbalgodu has risen to four.

In the accidental fire on Sunday, three people were killed on the spot and five injured. Of the injured, a 15-year-old boy Sajid Pasha succumbed to his injuries at Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday morning. The boy had suffered severe burn injuries. The condition of the four others is also critical, sources said.

The fire broke out when eight labourers were working at the deodorant unit. They were breaking down empty deodorant and perfume bottles to dispose them off, when the fire broke out.