Death rate highest among SARI patients aged above 60

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 00:24 IST

‘Those with history of SARI, ILI have to contact Apthamitra helpline’

A history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) as well as one’s age can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. In Karnataka, 65% of the patients who were aged above 60 and had SARI have died.

This is an analysis done by the State War Room which has classified death rates based on patient profile. This classification was done for 5,758 patients based on their age and symptoms. The death rate of SARI patients in the 40 to 60 age bracket who had tested positive was 42.9%.

Death rate SARI patients aged over 60: 64.3

SARI patients in 40-60 age group: 42.9

Those with symptoms and are aged above 60: 25

ILI patients in 40 to 60 age group: 17.4

The death rate among the total 5,758 patients who tested positive till June 8 stands at 1.1%. The death rate per 10 million population in Karnataka stands at 10.8. This is far lower than India’s average of 61.7 per 10 million population.

The death rate among asymptomatic patients is significantly lower than that of those with symptoms. No deaths have been reported among symptomatic, asymptomatic and SARI patients in the zero to 40 age group. In ILI cases, however, the death rate among those in the 20 to 40 age group stands at 3.6%.

Munish Moudgil, officer in charge of the State War Room, said the elderly and those who have a history of SARI and ILI should use the Apthamitra helpline (14410) and report if they have any symptoms.

“The risk increases when infected elderly or persons with SARI and other symptoms delay reaching designated COVID hospital. If the elderly and those with SARI and ILI report any symptoms to the Apthamitra helpline, we will ensure that they get medical attention as required. There is no need to panic but one needs to remain vigilant,” said Mr. Moudgil.

It has been found that the recovery period of a COVID-19 patient is around 15 days. Those who had succumbed to COVID-19 were hospitalised for 3.5 days. Many SARI cases tested positive only after swabs were drawn following the death. “We have found that those who had passed away were brought to the designated hospital late,” said officials.