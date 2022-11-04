Death penalty sought for rapists

Members of the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staging ‘rasta roko’ outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The district unit of the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staged a ‘rasta roko’ protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday to condemn the rape and murder of a minor girl in a village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on November 1.

Samiti leader Suresh Hadimani, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, stated that the government seemed unconcerned about the safety of women. Despite repeated sexual crimes, the government had failed to come out with stringent legislation to punish rapists and murderers.

The protesters demanded that rapists be dealt with with iron hands. Instead of sentencing them to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act, they should be awarded death penalty and hanged, they demanded.

The 14-year-old girl, who was staying at her relatives’ house, was allegedly raped when she went outside to answer nature’s call. Later, her body was found in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village.

Mr. Hadimani demanded the government provide compensation for the kin of the victim and also a government job for one of her family members.