Death of tiger in Bandipur shrouded in mystery

February 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The death of a tiger whose carcass was found in a waterbody at Kebbepura village in Kundakere range of Bandipur on Tuesday, is shrouded in mystery.

Though post-mortem has not indicated any signs of external injury, the carcass had metallic wire strapped to its neck and abdomen and the wire was tethered to a boulder.

But a clinical examination of the carcass followed by post-mortem indicated no signs of any external injury caused by the metallic wire or the tiger being inflicted with injury trying to extricate itself from the wire. Besides, there are no signs of electrocution as well, said Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

It is now suspected that the tiger – which was around 4 years old and a male – had died elsewhere and the miscreants must have dumped the carcass into the waterbody.

But having ruled out snaring as the cause of death based on post-mortem reports and external examination, the authorities are puzzled as to why anyone would tie a metal wire around a dead tiger as it only leads to suspicion. Poaching too has been ruled out as the skin, claws and canines were intact.

Hence it is now speculated that the tiger could actually have been poisoned. The viscera of the carcass has been sent to the forensic laboratory in Mysuru and Institute of Veterinary Science and Biologicals in Bengaluru to ascertain if the tiger was indeed poisoned, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

Multiple squads have been constituted to investigate the case and the carcass was incinerated after post-mortem as per NTCA protocols.