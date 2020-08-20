Death of govt. doctor sparks off protests

MYSURU

20 August 2020 23:04 IST

Agitators claim he was under severe pressure and faced persecution from higher authorities

The alleged suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Nagendra S.R. sparked off protests in Mysuru on Thursday, with doctors and nursing staff of the Department of Health and Family Welfare staging a demonstration by placing the mortal remains outside the DHO office in Nazarabad here since morning.

The officer was found dead at his residence in Alanahalli police station limits on Thursday.

As the protesters refused to call off the stir, Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar went to Mysuru to hold talks with representatives of the government doctors’ association.

The protesters alleged that Dr. Nagendra, who was handling COVID-19 cases in the taluk, was under severe work pressure and faced persecution from his higher authorities.

The protest hit the department’s functioning across the district. An inquiry has also been ordered in the death.

In a tweet, Dr. Sudhakar expressed grief over the death and requested the COVID-19 warriors to report to their seniors in case they were under any stress. “The government is always there to help them out,” he said.

‘Committed doctor’

Minister in-charge of Mysuru S.T. Somashekar said the State has lost a committed doctor and urged the COVID-19 warriors not to take any extreme steps.

“The government supports the warriors who report directly to the government if they are facing any problems while discharging their duties,” Mr. Somashekar said, adding that he had spoken to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and all possible help will soon be extended to Dr. Nagendra’s family members.

A senior doctor expressed anger over frequent attacks on doctors and alleged ill-treatment meted out to them.

Arguing that doctors are working under immense pressure since the COVID-19 outbreak, he asked: “Why are doctors to be blamed if the drainage in the hospital is choked?”

He referred to a recent case where a bureaucrat abused a doctor in North Karnataka, and lashed out against the bureaucrats for undermining their profession.

At the time of going to press, the protest was still under way and a senior health official said the strike is unlikely to be suspended until the government acted on the association’s demand.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gowda said: “The police have not found any suicide note at the house.”

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)