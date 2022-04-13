Death of contractor: Karnataka Minister and aides booked for abetment to suicide

Santosh Patil, civil contractor and national secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, who has accused RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption. His body was found in a lodge in Udupi on April 12, 2022.

April 13, 2022 09:52 IST

Contractor’s brother has alleged that when approached for payment of bills, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s aides Basavaraj and Ramesh demanded commission of 40% from Santosh Patil

The Udupi Town police booked Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, his two aides Basavaraj and Ramesh, and others for abatement to suicide (Section 306 of Indian Penal Code) of Santosh K. Patil.

The 36-year-old contractor from Hindalga in Belagavi district was found dead in a room of Shambhavi Lodge in Udupi on April 12.

The case was booked following a complaint by the contractor’s brother Prashant Goudappa Patil who came to Udupi on April 12 night along with other members of the family of the deceased.

In the complaint, Prashant said Hindalga gram panchayat members and a religious leader met Mr. Eshwarappa in Bengaluru in connection with pending work on road, sewage and other development projects that were taken up for the impending annual fair of Laxmidevi temple in 2020-21. Mr. Eshwarappa asked the gram panchayat members to go ahead with the projects and assured grant of money for the same.

Prashant Patil, brother of Santosh Patil, contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi district who was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on April 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Santosh Patil and other contractors went ahead with the work, which were worth more than ₹4 crore, by investing their own money.

Later, when approached for payment of their bills, Mr. Eshwarappa’s aides Basavaraj and Ramesh allegedly demanded commission of 40%.

Santosh Patil filed a complaint through the contractors’ association and also gave a statement to mediapersons about the alleged demand of commission by Mr. Eshwarappa and his aides.

On April 11, Santosh Patil sent messages to a few of his friends holding Mr .Eshwarappa and his aides responsible for ending his life, Mr. Prashant said in his complaint.

Earlier, the Udupi Town police had registered a case of unnatural death under Section 176 of IPC.

A Congress delegation led by KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s alleged involvement in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on April 13, 2022.

Congress leaders meet Governor

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. They submitted a memorandum demanding that Mr. Eshwarappa be dropped from the Cabinet. They have also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and others addressing mediapersons after submitting the memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s alleged involvement in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, in Bengaluru on April 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

In the memorandum, the party said: “The said incident is a tip of the iceberg with regard to corruption in Karnataka. A innocent person who had blindly believed Mr. Eshwarappa and his allies, and carried out more than 108 works estimated at ₹4 crore without work orders from the authorities, and he became victim of vicious circumstances. Mr. Eshwarappa and his allies are mainly responsible for the suicide of Mr. Santosh K. Patil, which is nothing but an offence punishable as per provisions of Section 306 of IPC and also under provisions of Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, for demanding commission from the deceased for the payment of said works.”

Brother demands arrest of Minister

Soon after their arrival in Udupi on April 12 night, Prashant and a relative demanded the arrest of Mr. Eshwarappa and his two aides. “They harassed my brother. Without action against them, we will not take custody of my brother’s body,” Mr. Prashant told reporters.

The Udupi Town police had sealed room no. 207 of the lodge where Santosh Patil’s body was found on April 12 while waiting for the arrival of his family members. Santosh had checked into the lodge with his friends Prashant Shetty and Santosh Medappa on April 11 evening.