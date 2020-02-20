Death of bees: ZP told to stop use of chemicals in arecanut

In the wake of the death of a large number of honeybees after sucking nectar from inflorescence treated with chemicals in arecanut plantations in Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks, the Karnataka Biodiversity Board has directed the Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat to stop the usage of harmful chemicals for insect and fungal management in arecanut crop.

Earlier, caterpillar and inflorescence dieback infestations were reported in arecanut crop cultivated on more than 1,000 hectares of land in the district since the first week of January. Yogesh H.R., deputy director, Department of Horticulture, told The Hindu that temperature variation experienced by the Malnad region this winter triggered the infestations. While cold conditions prevailed at night and in the morning, the temperature at noon was scorchingly hot. This was ideal for the growth of fungus and pests, he said.

The department had suggested that farmers treat these infestations with chlorpyrifos and other chemicals. Ramesh, a farmer from Agumbe who is involved in arecanut cultivation and apiculture, said the honeybees died after sucking nectar from the inflorescence of arecanut palms treated with the chemicals.

The death of honeybees has been reported from Agumbe, Basavani, Kannangi, Bidaragodu Gram Panchayat limits. Mr. Ramesh said that as flowers with nectar are less in the forest during winter, the honeybees inevitably feed on the arecanut inflorescence.

Ananth Hegde Ashisara, chairman, Karnataka Biodiversity Board, said that the ZP has been asked to stop the usage of chemicals to control infestations. Farmers should be apprised of natural means of insect and fungal control through awareness programmes and on-field demonstrations, he said.

Mr. Yogesh said the department has suggested that farmers use neem oil to control infestations. This does not harm the bees, he said, adding that for at least three days after spraying of neem oil, the honeybee should be confined to the boxes and fed sugar syrup.