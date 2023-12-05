ADVERTISEMENT

Death of Arjuna will be probed, says CCF Ravishankar

December 05, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

There was no bullet injury to Arjuna, as suggested by some mahouts in their statements to the media, says the Chief Conservator of Forests

The Hindu Bureau

The final rites of Arjuna were conducted at Dabbalikatte plantation of the Forest Department in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday, December 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Conservator of Forests (Hassan Circle) R. Ravishankar said he will probe into the whole episode of Arjuna’s death and submit a report to the department.

Mr. Ravishankar, speaking to the reporters after the final rites at Dabbalikatte, said that there was no bullet injury to Arjuna, as suggested by some mahouts in their statements to the media. “We have done the postmortem. There was no bullet injury.”

Further, with regard to reports of firing a tranqulizer dart by mistake at tamed elephant Prashanth, the officer said if such a thing happened, the officers would look into it. “We have the exact count of tranqulizer doses procured and used. We will probe if it has happened,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer said that, besides Arjuna, five tamed elephants were part of the operation. The wild elephant, which was in musth, attacked Arjuna. “Mahout and Kavadigas got down and ran. Even after our staff opened fire in the air, the wild elephant did not go but continued to attack. None of us could go near the animal for some time as there was a movement of wild elephants nearby. Later, we learned that Arjuna was no more. He sacrificed his life,” he said.

Mr. Ravishankar said that the department would build a memorial for Arjuna at the place where it had been buried. Another memorial would be built at Balle camp, the elephant’s native place, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US