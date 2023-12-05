HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of Arjuna will be probed, says CCF Ravishankar

There was no bullet injury to Arjuna, as suggested by some mahouts in their statements to the media, says the Chief Conservator of Forests

December 05, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The final rites of Arjuna were conducted at Dabbalikatte plantation of the Forest Department in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday, December 5.

The final rites of Arjuna were conducted at Dabbalikatte plantation of the Forest Department in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday, December 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Conservator of Forests (Hassan Circle) R. Ravishankar said he will probe into the whole episode of Arjuna’s death and submit a report to the department.

Mr. Ravishankar, speaking to the reporters after the final rites at Dabbalikatte, said that there was no bullet injury to Arjuna, as suggested by some mahouts in their statements to the media. “We have done the postmortem. There was no bullet injury.”

Further, with regard to reports of firing a tranqulizer dart by mistake at tamed elephant Prashanth, the officer said if such a thing happened, the officers would look into it. “We have the exact count of tranqulizer doses procured and used. We will probe if it has happened,” he said.

The officer said that, besides Arjuna, five tamed elephants were part of the operation. The wild elephant, which was in musth, attacked Arjuna. “Mahout and Kavadigas got down and ran. Even after our staff opened fire in the air, the wild elephant did not go but continued to attack. None of us could go near the animal for some time as there was a movement of wild elephants nearby. Later, we learned that Arjuna was no more. He sacrificed his life,” he said.

Mr. Ravishankar said that the department would build a memorial for Arjuna at the place where it had been buried. Another memorial would be built at Balle camp, the elephant’s native place, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.