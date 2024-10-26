ADVERTISEMENT

Death of 41 newborns: BIMS issues clarification

Published - October 26, 2024 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of reports in a section of the media, Director of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Ashok Shetty clarified that while it was true that the deaths of 41 newborns had been reported at BIMS in the last three months, it was not because of shortage of oxygen.

Dr. Shetty told presspersons the one additional compressor that the hospital had was experiencing frequent problems, for which a private agency had been hired for maintenance. He clarified that the hospital had a steady supply of oxygen required for the newborns and they had all the facilities and expert surgeons to provide requisite healthcare to the infants.

He added that the additional compressor had encountered a problem three months ago and it was repaired. And again fifteen days ago, it faced a similar problem, for which requisite steps had been taken. He also clarified that technicians from Miraj had been called in for maintenance as the compressor was under an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

