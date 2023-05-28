Death of 3-year-old after consuming contaminated water: Siddaramaiah takes Raichur CEO to task

May 28, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday took the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Raichur Zilla Panchayat to task following the report of the death of a 3-year-old boy and more than 30 people at Rekalmardi and Gorebal villages of the district falling sick after consuming contaminated water.

Mr. Siddaramaiah ordered the CEO to provide compensation for the bereaved family.

After the people of Rekalmardi village, the residents of Gorebal village too fell ill after consuming contaminated water. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke to the Raichur CEO over the phone and directed him to take immediate action against the officials concerned and ensure safe drinking water to the villages across the district.

Taking serious note of the reports of people falling ill after drinking contaminated water in several villages in the district, the Chief Minister asked the CEO to visit the villages to assess the ground situation and submit a comprehensive report.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also directed him to send the water samples for lab testing. Based on the test report, organise a health check-up camp for villagers and provide necessary treatment, he directed the CEO.

Minister N.S. Boseraju directed the district administration to address the issue and plug any leakages in the pipeline at the earliest.