GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of 13 pilgrims in accident in Haveri leaves residents of Emmehatti in Shivamogga district of Karnataka in shock

The victims were members and relatives of a family based in Emmehatti

Published - June 28, 2024 12:47 pm IST - Emmehatti (Shivamogga)

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Relatives of the 13 persons, who died in an accident in Haveri, were in shock after being informed by the police, at Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka on June 28, 2024.

Relatives of the 13 persons, who died in an accident in Haveri, were in shock after being informed by the police, at Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Residents of Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka woke up on Friday morning to the shocking news of the death of 13 persons from the village in an accident in Haveri district.

On June 28 morning, Hole Honnur Police reached the village to inform residents of a group of 17 persons, all members of a family based in Emmehatti, meeting with a road accident. The group was on a pilgrimage.

13 pilgrims killed in pre-dawn road accident in Haveri district of Karnataka

Adarsh, 23, a driver, had purchased a pre-owned Tempo Traveller about 15 days ago. He planned a trip to Chincholi Mayamma temple, Savadatti in Belagavi in Karnataka and Chhote Lakshmi temple in Maharashtra. Besides his parents, he invited his grandmother, uncles, aunts and cousins to join him for a pilgrimage in his new vehicle.

They left the village on June 24. As per their itinerary, they were to return on June 28 morning. Of the 17 passengers, 13 died in the accident.

Adarsh’s parents Nagesh Rao and Vishalamma, grandmother Subhadrabai died in the accident. His sister Arpitha suffered injuries. Vishalamma was an ASHA worker at Emmehatti.

Hole Honnur police reached the village around 5.30 a.m. on June 28 to inform the villagers about the accident in Haveri.

Shankar, uncle of Adarsh, said, “The police woke us up to inform us about the accident.”

All the victims were residents of Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

All the victims were residents of Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Soon after learning about the accident, around 20 persons from Emmehatti left for Haveri. The relatives of the victims were waiting for the bodies to arrive.

Suresh, a resident of Emmehatti, was not sure if his mother had died in the accident. “All those on the trip are my relatives, including my mother, my sister and her family. Don’t know how to digest the fact that all are dead now,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.