Karnataka

Death due to snakebite: Minister seeks report

A woman who was bitten by a venomous snake in Mudigere taluk died due to non-availability of anti-venom injection.

Sharadamma of Salumaradahalli suffered a snake bite on Tuesday. She was rushed to the government hospital at Mudigere. From there she was shifted to Chikkamagaluru as anti-venom injection was not available in the taluk centre. Even in Chikkamagaluru, the staff could not arrange for an injection. The relatives had approached a couple of private hospitals too. But the efforts did not yield results.

After struggling for over three hours, Sharadamma died in Chikkamagaluru.

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa, who is in charge of Chikkamagaluru, on Wednesday, directed the District Health Officer to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

The Minister was in Chikkamagaluru to take part in the Republic Day programme.


