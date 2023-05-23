Death due to rain: Chikkamagaluru DC hands over letter of compensation

May 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, on Tuesday, handed over the letter granting compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of Venugopal, 60, who died after a tree fell on him during heavy rains on May 21.

Venugopal, who runs a homestay near Chikkahalla in Mudigere taluk, was on his two-wheeler when the tree fell on him, killing him on the spot. The tree uprooted during heavy rains coupled with wind.

Mr. Ramesh handed over the letter of grant to K.G. Radha, wife of Venugopal. Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu was also present.

