Death anniversary of CPI(M) leader Manpade observed

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
October 21, 2022 21:55 IST

Members of Comrade Maruti Manpade Abhimanigala Sangha and people from various sections of the society congregated at Ambala village in Kalaburagi district on Thursday to commemorate the second death anniversary of CPI(M) leader Maruti Manpade.

Recalling the three decades struggle of Manpade, former Chairman of Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Mohammad Asgar Chulbul said that Mr. Manpade led a number of movements to secure rights of the labourers, farmers and oppressed sections of the society. He was a prominent leader who also fought for decades to bring the Devadasis to the mainstream.

“He was the front-runner of the stir against the NRC and CAA protest and the recent farm laws in the state. His life continues to inspire us, he is alive in people’s movement”, said Mr. Chulbul. 

Mr. Manpade dedicated his life to holding dharnas and agitations across the Kalyana Karnataka region and different parts of the State. The Comrade was associated with several other farmer organizations that looked up to him for advice pertaining to various issues, he said. Suryakant Nimbalkar, Sharnappa Hosamani, Sunil Manpade and members of various labour and farmers association were present.

