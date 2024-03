March 13, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has issued an order approving the revision of Dearness Allowance (DA) to State government employees from the existing 38.75% to 42.5%, an increase of 3.75% with effect from January 2024. The DA will be revised from 46% to 50% for employees drawing Central payscale. This will have an additional financial implication of ₹1,792.71 crore per year.

