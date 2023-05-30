HamberMenu
Dearness Allowance of govt. staff hiked

May 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its staff with effect from January 2023, from the present 31% to 35%. The order in this regard has been issued as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Ministers empowered to take up general transfers from June 1 to 15

The State government has issued a circular authorising the Ministers concerned to effect general transfers of staff belonging to Group A, B, C, and D. The transfers could be effected from June 1 to 15. However, the total number of transfers should not cross 6% of the total cadre strength, the circular said. Also, the conditions that have been prescribed for transfers as per the order issued in 2013 will apply, the circular stated.

