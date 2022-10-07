Karnataka

Dearness Allowance hiked for Karnataka government employees

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday cleared a proposal on increasing the Dearness Allowances (DA) of State government employees and retired employees by 3.75%. This comes into effect from July 1, 2022. This will cost the State exchequer ₹1,282.72 crore, Mr. Bommai tweeted.


