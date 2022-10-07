Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday cleared a proposal on increasing the Dearness Allowances (DA) of State government employees and retired employees by 3.75%. This comes into effect from July 1, 2022. This will cost the State exchequer ₹1,282.72 crore, Mr. Bommai tweeted.
Dearness Allowance hiked for Karnataka government employees
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.