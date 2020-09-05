Deadline to complete student registrations

The Department of Public Instruction has directed all schools, government, aided and private unaided, to complete registration of all students for the 2020-21 academic year by the month-end.
In a circular here on Saturday, the department has the student registrations will ensure that no child is left out.
The circular also said that private unaided schools may collect fees only for the first term from parents and cannot increase fees at any cost.
Govt. programmes
With schools still closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, private schools may also make use of the ‘Vidyagama’ and ‘Samvedana’ programmes launched by the State government to aid continuous learning among the students.
School managements have been directed to ensure that all teachers are paid salaries on time, the circular added.
