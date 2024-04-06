GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deadline for installing aerators extended to April 30

April 06, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has, for the second time, extended the deadline for installing aerators at malls, commercial complexes, apartments, religious spaces, government buildings, luxury hotels and other establishments.

As per the new deadline, aerators should be installed before April 30. The earlier deadline was April 7. The extension was given following public demand. The first deadline for the installation was March 31.

On the other hand, in places where a large amount of water is being used, the BWSSB will, on priority, install aerators. The users should pay the price of installation, labour, and the device when they pay the upcoming bill. The BWSSB has already installed aerators at several government offices, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Development Authority, and others.

