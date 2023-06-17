Deadline for general transfers extended by 15 days

The State government has extended the deadline for general transfer of its employees by 15 days for 2023-24.
The general transfers were supposed to be effected from June 1 to 15. However, the government issued a notification on Friday extending the deadline till June 30.
It may be noted that the government had issued a circular on May 30 empowering the Ministers concerned to effect general transfers of employees from June 1 on the condition that the total number of transfers should not cross 6% of the cadre strength.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, the deadline has now been extended as transfer process could not be completed within such a short duration, sources said.
ADVERTISEMENT