Deadline for compulsory installation of HSRP to be extended till Feb. 17, 2024

November 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deadline for compulsory installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles will be extended by another three months till February 17, 2024; the old deadline was November 17.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government would issue an order extending the deadline soon.

“Given the limited number of installations of HSRP so far and the ongoing court case related to the issue, we have decided to extend the deadline till February 17, 2024. The official announcement, along with an official order, will be made in the next couple of days,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Transport Department had issued a notification in August earlier this year mandating installation of HSRP on an estimated two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, setting a November 17 deadline.

However, the notification was opposed by a section of the industry and challenged in the High Court of Karnataka. The Akhila Karnataka Vehicle Number Plates Manufacturers and Sellers’ Association had been actively opposing the mandatory rule for HSRP number plates.

Satish S., president of the association, said: “The abrupt decision to implement HSRP has caused numerous issues for both customers and small manufacturers within this sector. The circular issued by the Transport Department, which mandates the affixation of HSRP exclusively through the vehicle manufacturer’s dealership network, has adversely impacted approximately 25,000 individuals and their families involved in the business of selling number plates, rendering them out of business.”

In an interim order on October 25, a Division Bench of the High Court set aside a single judge order of September 20 that had directed the State government to formulate a scheme in 15 days on vehicle manufacturers granting approval to HSRP manufacturers across the board.

The recent interim order by the Division Bench provided an opportunity to the State government and other stakeholders to deliberate on the issue and finalise the scheme.

“As per the High Court’s directions, a meeting with all stakeholders concerned has been held. The State government has only been implementing norms framed by the Union government on HSRP. We will continue to do the same,” Mr. Reddy said.

Meanwhile, according to Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India, many unauthorised HSRP manufacturers in Karnataka have been fixing illegal HSRP owing to a lack of awareness about the order.

Sudhir Goyal, executive member and spokesperson of the association, said: “Many are installing lookalike HSRPs, IND mark or get INDIA inscribed on their number plate through roadside vendors. This is illegal. These are not authorised HSRP. Motorists should get the number plates only from the vehicle manufacturer, or from authorised dealers.”