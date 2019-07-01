‘Dead’ man returns to his doorstep a month later in Karnataka

A man who left home after a quarrel with his wife was shocked when he returned to learn that his family believed he was dead and had conducted post-death rituals.

Shivanna, a resident of Shankha village near Hassan, had left home in the first week of June after a quarrel over a minor issue with his wife Deepa. The family members believed he would return in a couple of days. As he did not turn up even after a week, Deepa filed a missing complaint with the Hassan Rural Police on June 16.

Two days later, an unclaimed body was found near the KSRTC bus stand in Hassan. The face was unrecognisable. However, the police informed Deepa and her family and asked them to identify the body. She pointed out that the shirt on the body was not his. However, other family members believed it was Shivanna and argued that he must have changed clothes after leaving home.

The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem. The body was buried and the family conducted the 11th day ceremony on June 28. Unaware of the developments, Shivanna visited his sister Mallika at Singasandra in Bengaluru on Sunday. Mallika was shocked to see her brother. She immediately informed Deepa and the others. They all went to Bengaluru the same day and returned with him to Shankha.

Shivanna said after he left home, he worked at a hotel in Tumakuru for a few days, before meeting his sister.

“I had left home angry with my wife, but I did not expect these developments,” he said. Deepa is happy that her husband is alive. “I thank God, my husband returned,” she said.