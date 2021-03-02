‘Dead man’ comes alive at post-mortem

Relatives of a man who was injured in a road accident have alleged that doctors declared him dead and sent him for post-mortem, where he was found alive. Shankar Gombi, 27, suffered head injuries at Mahalingpur in Bagalkot on Monday.

He was referred to a private hospital in Belagavi, where doctors in the hospital said his chance of survival was rare and that he should be sent home. The relatives then brought him to Mahalingpur government hospital, where doctors declared him dead and sent the body for post-mortem. The staff at the post-mortem centre noticed thumbs and fingers moving. They tested for breath and pulse and found them feeble.

The youth was shifted to the ward where he is recovering, his family told journalists in Mahalingpur.