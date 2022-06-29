‘Dead foetuses suffered congenital disorders’

An investigation by the Health Department officers has revealed that six out of the seven dead foetuses found in a stream in Mudalagi town in Belagavi were male. The other one was of a female.

All the seven, however, suffered congenital disorders that had no cure, an officer said.

The initial medical inquiry report said that the foetuses were stored in formalin in plastic bottles as is the usual practice.

However, the termination of pregnancy and method of disposal were not in line with the law.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Officials have sealed two clinics in Mudalagi following the incident.

On his instructions, officials have inspected over 185 scanning centres and other clinics to see if they were engaged in pre-natal sex determination or female foeticide.