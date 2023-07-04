ADVERTISEMENT

Dead fish found in Kadur tank

July 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Several fish were found dead at the Jodilingadahalli tank near Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Monday. The local people suspect that fish died due to polluted water in the tank.

The local people brought this to the attention of the officers of the Department of Fisheries. The officers from the office of the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Kadur also visited the spot.

The local rural body had leased out the fishing rights in the water body through an auction. The successful bidder had been rearing fish in the tank. Guruchannabasava, Deputy Director of Fisheries of Chikkamagaluru district, told The Hindu that the quantity of fish that were found dead in the tank was not large. The death of fish could be due to increasing heat.

“As the temperature increases, fish face a shortage of oxygen. The fish that are sensitive die. If it was a case of poisoning, a huge quantity of fish could have died. Anyhow, representatives of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board have visited the tank and collected water sample for lab testing,” he said.

