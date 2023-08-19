‘Dead boy’ case: KIMS clarifies on the issue

August 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of reports about a boy who was found to be alive after being allegedly declared dead by doctors, Director of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Dr. Ramalingappa Antaratani has clarified that doctors at KIMS had not issued any certificate declaring him dead.

He told presspersons that the boy’s parents had taken him home from the hospital after they were informed that his chances of survival were slim. The boy had undergone surgery at Gadag hospital and subsequently brought to KIMS Hospital. As he had infection, surgery was suggested to which the parents had not agreed and subsequently he was admitted to the ICU after informing them about his critical condition.

Subsequently they had taken him to their village. But after being scolded by neighbours they had taken him to the taluk hospital first and then brought him again to KIMS Hospital, he said, adding that KIMS had not issued any letter certifying death.