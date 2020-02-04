De-worming drive on Feb. 10

Posters of a massive drive to distribute de-worming tablets to all in the 1-19 age group across Ramanagaram district, on February 10 to mark the National De-worming Day, were released at the office of Deputy Commissioner in Ramanagaram town on Monday.

M.S. Archana, Deputy Commissioner, released the posters and instructed officials to initiate measures to distribute de-worming tablets to children from anganwadi centres to colleges, and even to school dropouts, across four taluks in the district. She chaired a meeting pertaining to the drive, organised jointly by Rashtriya Arogya Abhiyan and Department of Health and Family Welfare, and instructed the officials to initiate measures for the scientific disposal of bio-medical waste being generated at hospitals.

The tablets would prevent children from becoming anaemic and address issues like malnutrition and spread of epidemics, said Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer G.L. Padma.

B.P. Vijay, Additional Deputy Commissioner, district health officer Niranjan, Ramanagaram taluk health officer Shashikala and others were present.