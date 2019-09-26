De-worming drive begins in Dharwad

The district-level drive to administer de-worming tablets to children under the National De-worming Programme was launched at a function organised jointly by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Public Instructions on the premises of Mallasajjana English Medium School here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa inaugurated the programme and also symbolically administered Albendazole tablets to children who were present.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Deepa said that this drive was a major move concerning child health. It was launched to tackle intestinal worm infection among children. This problem is commonly found among children mainly due to consumption of chocolate and other such sweet dishes and lack of hygiene.

Intestinal problem among children leads to other health issues such as malnutrition and anaemia that comes in the way of proper physical and mental growth of children. Healthy children are assets of the nation. It is the duty of all to take proper care of children. To tackle this problem, all children in the one-19 age group should be administered Albendazole tablets once in six months without fail, she said.

Ms. Deepa said that teachers could play a key role in sensitising children to this. Along with curriculum, children should be taught the right food habits, including drinking pure water, and trained in personal hygiene, using toilets, washing hands and maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. Teachers should see that children followed these instructions, she added.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer S.M. Honakeri said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has launched several programmes for child health.

Under the de-worming drive, a total of 6.20 lakh de-worming tablets have been supplied to schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the district. The total number of children in the one-19 age group stands at 5.89 lakh in the district. Children in the 1-2 age group would be given 200 mg of Albendazole, while those in the 2-19 age group would be administered 400 mg tablets. Proper growth of affected children could be ensured if these tablets are administered to children once in six months. These are chewing tablets with no side effects, he said.

Probationary IAS officer Akruti Bansal, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashawant Madinkar, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Gajanan Mannikeri and others were present.