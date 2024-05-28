GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DDUTTL scam: Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations arrested

Published - May 28, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

CID officials arrested S. Shankarappa, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, on Monday (May 28) for alleged misappropriation of ₹47 crore in the D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Limited, a State government undertaking, where he worked as Managing Director.

The investigation allegedly found that Shankarappa had approved payments for contract works that were not done at all. The CID confirmed that the DDUTTL has suffered a loss of ₹47.1 crore. Shankarappa, who was taken into custody, is alleged to have created fake documents.

In October 2021, a meeting was held to discuss the proposed renovation work for the terminal, and it was decided to give the contract on a piece-work basis. Shankarappa allegedly created fake documents and sanctioned the money even though work was not done.

The scam came to light when the present MD, C.N. Shivaprakash, verified the documents and filed a complaint with the Wilson Garden police on September 23, 2023. The CID took over the case, and after a detailed probe, it was confirmed that DDUTTL had suffered a loss of ₹47.1 crore and 782 files related to illegal work orders were seized during a recent raid.

Following the investigation, the police arrested Shankarappa who had applied for anticipatory bail.

