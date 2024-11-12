D’Cunha report revealed ₹918 crore misappropriated in COVID equipment procurement: Sharan Prakash Patil

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that the interim report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, formed to probe COVID-19 irregularities, has revealed that ₹918 crore was misutilised in the Medical Education Department alone by the then BJP-led State government during the pandemic.

Dr. Patil, who is also member of D’Cunha committee, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that as per the interim report nearly ₹918 crore has been misutilised in procuring COVID-19 related medical equipment. And the commission has ordered to recover ₹92 crore.

The commission also revealed misappropriation of over ₹200 crore in purchasing RT-PCR equipment at Kidwai Memorial Institute. The State government suffered about ₹49.07 crore loss in procurement of medical equipment, which were procured at a higher price from other countries despite their availability in the local market.

Dr. Patil said that the final report of the D’Cunha commission will be out within six months. “The interim report is just the tip of the iceberg; the final report will reveal the scale of corruption allegedly made by BJP leaders in the name of COVID-19”, he added.

