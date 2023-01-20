ADVERTISEMENT

DCTE signs MoU to train students for competitive exams

January 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) and Spardha Arivu magazine entered into an MoU on Thursday to train students to prepare for competitive exams.

The agreement, which was signed in the presence of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, intends to systematically prepare final-year students of BA, BCom, BSc, engineering, and diploma courses to face competitive examinations conducted by the UPSC and the SSC.

The Minister said there would be various exams in the coming months to fill 30,000 vacancies through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The MoU has the objective of increasing the success rate of candidates from Karnataka in these exams as well as those conducted by the UPSC, he noted.

