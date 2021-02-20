DCs’ visits bring some succour to villagers

MYSURU

20 February 2021 19:38 IST

Terikal in Hunsur taluk; Sheelanere in K.R. Pet taluk; Maalangi in Kollegal taluk; Kurchi in Ponnampet taluk were the chosen ones

The Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Kodagu headed straight to their chosen villages as a part of the programme of taking the district administration to the doorsteps of villagers.

The entire Revenue Department led by the DCs and comprising all senior officers including the tahsildars will visit one village in the respective districts on the third Saturday of every month to hear the grievances of the community and address their grievances. The entire DC-led teams will remain in the chosen villages for 24 hours.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri chose to visit Terikal village in Hunsur taluk and heard the grievances of the villagers besides visiting anganwadi centers and interacting with the schoolchildren.

The villagers drew her attention to road and drainage repairs, drinking water supply, housing, fencing of village burial ground, funds for the construction of community hall, restoration of village temples and so on.

At Rangaiyyana Koppal settlement in Terikal, the villagers told her that their ‘Pouthi Katha’ was not being done by the revenue staff.

When the tahsildar intervened to say that the ‘Pouthi Katha’ was not happening because the applicants had not furnished the death certificates, the deputy commissioner told the tahsildar to hold a special camp in the settlement, providing death certificates and later ‘Pouthi Katha’.

On the occasion, she visited the Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School and planted a sapling. She later interacted with the children of Morarji Desai Residential School. ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Hunsur AC Veena, Tahsildar Basavaraj, and others were present.

MANDYA

During her stay in Sheelanere village in K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi sanctioned pension to 44 eligible beneficiaries, and issued pension release letters. And the Labour Department gave away ID cards to the construction workers.

Ms Aswathi, who began her tour of the village on Friday, said all steps had been taken to address the problems faced by the villagers at her level itself. “I am very happy to receive the affection from the people of Sheelanere,” she said, before wrapping up her village stay.

Earlier, she heard the grievances of the villagers on Friday at ‘Aralikatte’ and straightway addressed some of the issues. She had separate interactions with the village youth, students and women, on the problems faced by them and what the administration needs to be done for them.

Ms. Aswathi said widow pensions, old age pensions, health cards, RTCs and ‘Pouthi Katha’ had been given, and the benefits available under various schemes in various departments had been explained.

She also gave away Bhagyalakshmi bond to eligible beneficiaries after releasing the calendar of the Labour Department.

Drip irrigation implements, certificates for differently abled persons, Ayushman insurance cards, and Pouthi Katha to 25 beneficiaries were distributed on the occasion. Pandavapura AC Shivananda Murthy and other officials were present.

CHAMARAJNAGAR

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi visited Maalangi village in Kollegal taluk as part of the programme of taking the entire administration to the village. He heard the grievances and issued immediate orders for addressing the issues raised by the villagers. Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Kathyayini, AC Girish Dileep Badole and others were present.

KODAGU

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal went around Kurchi village in Ponnampet taluk and interacted with the villagers, going to their homes. She was accompanied by the Revenue Department officers and also heads of other departments.