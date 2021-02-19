DCs visiting villages today

Hassan

19 February 2021 23:27 IST

Following the directions from the State Government, the Deputy Commissioners will visit villages on Saturday and stay there. Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish will be visiting Hettur in Sakleshpur taluk. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar will be visiting Udugani in Shikaripur taluk.

The officers, during the visit, will address the applications related to the Revenue Department and resolve them on the spot. They will stay at a government hostel at night. Similarly, tahsildars would be visiting a village in their respective taluks on the day.

The officers would address issues related to providing flood-hit people with relief, granting pension for the eligible people, applications seeking BPL cards, among others.

