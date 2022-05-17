DC’s village stay

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. will visit Bellur in Kerehalli hobli of Hosanagar taluk on May 21 as part of the Revenue Department’s programme to visit villages once a month. Along with the Deputy Commissioner, officers of the Revenue Department and other departments will visit the village at 11 a.m. and address grievances of the public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nagendra F. Honnalli, in a communication to the media, said that the villagers could attend the DC’s meeting and submit their grievances. Senior officers of the Revenue Department will be visiting villages on all third Saturdays.