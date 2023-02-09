HamberMenu
DCs urged to stop politicians from offering gifts to voters ahead of elections

February 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A KRS Party delegation submitting a memorandum to Hassan district administration on Thursday.

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti Party has appealed to Deputy Commissioners in districts to stop politicians’ efforts to woo voters by offering various gifts ahead of elections and report them to the Election Commission. 

A delegation of the party, led by the party’s State president, Ravi Krishna Reddy, submitted a memorandum to Hassan district administration in Hassan in this regard on Thursday.

Many political parties and politicians have begun to lure voters ahead of the April-May elections this year. There were reports of politicians distributing home appliances, saris, and sports kits to voters. In some cases, the politicians had taken voters on trips. “There are all criminal activities. Unless such practices are stopped, honest people cannot enter politics and win in the elections, and eventually, it would be difficult to build a corruption-free Karnataka”, Mr.Ravi Krishna Reddy said.

The party demanded the officers keep tabs on such activities and report them to the Election Commission. Leaders of the party are travelling across the State to submit memoranda to the Deputy Commissioners on this issue. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Chikkamagaluru district administration earlier in the day.

Keshavamurthy, president of the party’s Hassan district unit, and others were present. 

