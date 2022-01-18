DCs told to speed up vaccination coverage

Bengaluru

18 January 2022 22:07 IST

In the wake of rising cases for COVID-19 in the last few days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed Deputy Commissioners to raise the average vaccination coverage of the first and second dose to the level of State average by the end of the month in districts which are lagging below the state average.

According to data available with the Health and Family Welfare Department, the State average for first dose vaccine coverage as on January 18, was 99.6% and 83.3% for second dose. About 62% of those between 15 and 17 years have been provided vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

In some districts, sources said less than 80% of the adult population was not administered second doses for COVID-19. Districts such as Ballari (79.4%), Yadgir (76.6%), Raichur (75.1%) Kalaburagi (73.2%), Haveri (78.7%), Chitradurga (78.9%) lagging behind in providing second doses of vaccination.

Mr. Bommai held a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers on the COVID-19 vaccination progress and directed them to visit taluks and review distribution of medicines and supervise the situation with all seriousness.

Officials have been told to conduct tele-triaging immediately on receiving the lab report on COVID-19. With 94% of the infected people in home isolation, officials have been told to take precautions to ensure that the infection does not spread to other members of the family. The other members of the family too should be tested and treatment provided, if necessary, Mr. Bommai said.

With more cases being reported from villages, he asked doctors to commence “Vaidyara Nade Hallliyakade” (visit of doctors to villages) programmes to ensure availability of healthcare facilities at the doorsteps of villagers. The Chief Minister asked senior officials to prepare a special SoP to ensure visits of doctors to villages.

Instructions have also been issued to strengthen private and government OPDs in Bengaluru and opening of new OPDs, according to the population density. Directions have also been issued for formulation of special SoPs for vaccination and treatment of workers who were brought from other states to work in industries in Karnataka.

Mr. Bommai instructed officials to test and treat those in home isolation and identify those with comorbiditiesfor immediate treatment as the positivity rate was high in all districts.

Noting that greater emphasis should be given for health check-up and treatment for children, Health Department officials have been told to undertake a booster vaccination drive for frontline workers and health workers.

The Chief Minister said as the testing rate was high in Karnataka, the cases too were high. “But still we have succeeded in managing it. If the precautionarymeasures are good then the third wave could be managed well even if the cases see a rise,” Mr. Bommai said at the meeting.