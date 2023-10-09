HamberMenu
DCs told to dispose of Bagair Hukum applications within six months

October 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Directing the Deputy Commissioners to dispose of applications filed under the Akrama-Sakrama within six months, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said that an app would be developed to dispose of Bagair Hukum cases in the State.

“Those whose applications filed under form 50, 53 and 57 to get their land regularised are found in order should be issued cultivation rights,” he directed the Deputy Commissioners in a meeting held through video conference. He said that thousands of applications are pending across the State, and farmers are unduly inconvenienced. “Officers should not come under the influence of powerful people but should help the poor.”

To enable the applications to be disposed of properly, he said that an app is being developed to prevent ineligible persons from benefitting. “Thousands of acres of government land is involved. It is not possible to provide cultivation rights to those who are involved in non-agriculture activities. Satellite images will be used to identify the land use. The app will help in early disposal of Bagair Hukum application, he added.

